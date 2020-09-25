Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.33. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,098,008 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

