Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.57

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.57 and traded as high as $70.46. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 20,577 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

