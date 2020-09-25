Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.06

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $25.69. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 693,944 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.35.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.0099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.