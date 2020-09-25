Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $12.80. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 6,878 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.39 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

