Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.85. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 3,706,818 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

