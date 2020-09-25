MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.85. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 10,815 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.31.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.22%.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

