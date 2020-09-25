Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $636.41

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $636.41 and traded as high as $695.80. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $687.20, with a volume of 1,216,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 636.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

