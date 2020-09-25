Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,769.95

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,769.95 and traded as high as $4,075.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $4,001.00, with a volume of 586,411 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of -55.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,221.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,769.95.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

