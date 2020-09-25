Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $813.22

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $813.22 and traded as high as $831.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $815.00, with a volume of 145,175 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $887.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.22.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

