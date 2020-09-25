Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.35

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.35 and traded as high as $355.80. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $354.60, with a volume of 1,072,072 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 526.32%.

In other news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £173,000 ($226,055.14). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,050 ($22,278.84). Insiders have bought a total of 63,055 shares of company stock worth $21,856,470 in the last ninety days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

