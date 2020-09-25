Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,097.64

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,097.64 and traded as high as $1,332.63. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,295.00, with a volume of 309,197 shares.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

