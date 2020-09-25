SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $871.74

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $871.74 and traded as high as $955.80. SEGRO shares last traded at $944.00, with a volume of 1,770,670 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 872.46 ($11.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 955.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 871.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that SEGRO plc will post 2503.3728734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

