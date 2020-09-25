$68.46 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report sales of $68.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. Everbridge posted sales of $52.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $264.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $266.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.38 million, with estimates ranging from $326.49 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 394.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $122.57 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

