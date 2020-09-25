Reviewing COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (NYSE:PCFBY)

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COSTAMARE INC/SH and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSTAMARE INC/SH 1 0 1 0 2.00 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.96%. Given COSTAMARE INC/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe COSTAMARE INC/SH is more favorable than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares COSTAMARE INC/SH and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSTAMARE INC/SH 5.90% 11.79% 5.49% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of COSTAMARE INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COSTAMARE INC/SH and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSTAMARE INC/SH $478.11 million 1.29 $99.00 million $0.91 5.60 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.42 $25.12 million $0.11 25.09

COSTAMARE INC/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR. COSTAMARE INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COSTAMARE INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. COSTAMARE INC/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

COSTAMARE INC/SH has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COSTAMARE INC/SH beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

