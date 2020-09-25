Financial Review: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.96 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 21.39

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway 8.95% 5.91% 3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lemonade and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.24%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.