Financial Analysis: Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Montague International (NYSE:MIHL)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Montague International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $76.56 billion 1.08 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -42.09 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Montague International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boeing and Montague International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 5 14 8 0 2.11 Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $209.48, suggesting a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Montague International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -4.27% -3.08% -2.91% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boeing beats Montague International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services, principally. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

