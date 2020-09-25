Contrasting Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) & America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (OTCMKTS:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 2.31% 10.13% 1.44% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Hong Kong Television Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.35 billion 0.76 $3.59 billion $1.06 11.41 Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 6.50 -$36.99 million N/A N/A

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Volatility and Risk

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Hong Kong Television Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

