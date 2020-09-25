Head-To-Head Analysis: Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Alabama Aircraft Industries (NYSE:AAIIQ)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Boeing has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alabama Aircraft Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -4.27% -3.08% -2.91% Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boeing and Alabama Aircraft Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 5 14 8 0 2.11 Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $209.48, indicating a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $76.56 billion 1.08 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -42.09 Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alabama Aircraft Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services, principally. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company's services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

