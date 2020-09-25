Ashford (AINC) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ashford alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Ashford’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.59% -78.63% -12.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.87 Ashford Competitors $1.59 billion $106.82 million 20.72

Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.