Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Wall Financial stock opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $580.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. Wall Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.90 and a 1-year high of C$38.95.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.84 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.