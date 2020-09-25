Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.48. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 4,267 shares traded.

NICK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

