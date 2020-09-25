$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $4.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. DURECT posted sales of $10.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $37.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $23.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $330.95 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 861.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.