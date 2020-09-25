NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $12.44. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 608,607 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

