NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $12.44. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 608,607 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nicholas Financial Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04
Nicholas Financial Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04
$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. This Quarter
$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. This Quarter
NeXt Innovation Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71
NeXt Innovation Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71
QAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13
QAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report