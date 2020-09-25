QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $32.26. QAD shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 3,763 shares traded.

QADB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $644.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,116.12 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

