Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $12.91. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 65,178 shares changing hands.

SUNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 42,444 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

