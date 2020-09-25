Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.86. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 831,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $38,712.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 122.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,022,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 627,694 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 126,025 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

