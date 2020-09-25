Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 59,422 shares trading hands.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

