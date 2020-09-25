Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $23.44. Citi Trends shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 179,359 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

