Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.46. Famous Dave’s of America shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 26,662 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02.

About Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

