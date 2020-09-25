Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.09. Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nicholas Financial Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04
Nicholas Financial Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04
$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. This Quarter
$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. This Quarter
NeXt Innovation Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71
NeXt Innovation Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71
QAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13
QAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report