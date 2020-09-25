TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.12

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.12 and traded as high as $73.57. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 1,647,526 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7,285.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,567,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 417,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

