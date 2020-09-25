Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 9,790 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

