Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.54. Exfo shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 72,809 shares changing hands.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

