Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $13.14. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 108,964 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

