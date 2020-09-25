OTCMKTS:STAR.PG (OTCMKTS:STAR.PG) Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:STAR.PG (OTCMKTS:STAR.PG) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.00. 6,018 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49.

OTCMKTS:STAR.PG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STAR.PG)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

