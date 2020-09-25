PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.40

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Shares of PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $25.20. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 7,215 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

