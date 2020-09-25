ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 0.2%

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $39.22. 136,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 157,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

