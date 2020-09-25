Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report sales of $34.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $119.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $131.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDE. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

