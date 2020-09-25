AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.40. 122,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 121,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Get AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund by 61.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 865,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund by 238.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AIO)

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.