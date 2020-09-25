Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

NOVN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.26. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

