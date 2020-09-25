WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.69. 68,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 13,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms recently commented on WLYYF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

