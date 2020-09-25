Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $42.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.30 million and the lowest is $41.50 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $172.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.95 million to $174.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.53 million, with estimates ranging from $163.76 million to $187.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.02 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 501,082 shares of company stock worth $4,460,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

