Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $620.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.40 million to $620.74 million. Valvoline posted sales of $629.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $19.12 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

