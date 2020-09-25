$141.21 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $141.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the highest is $141.91 million. RMR Group posted sales of $159.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $579.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.35 million to $581.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $568.74 million, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RMR Group by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RMR Group by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.23.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

