$68.35 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post $68.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $63.08 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $67.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $296.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $307.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 45,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $863,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

