LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $65.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $64.02 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $88.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $302.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $312.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $361.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

