FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Issued By William Blair

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for PPD in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,786,316 shares of company stock valued at $337,506,003.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

