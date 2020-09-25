OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $43.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $35.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $169.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.40 million to $197.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $346.67 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $672.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $761.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.72 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

