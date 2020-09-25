Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $464.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.13, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $529.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5,094.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 410,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,009 shares of company stock valued at $77,232,759. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

