Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.92. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,942 shares of company stock worth $6,335,585 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

